Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 197.12% to Rs 12.36 crore

Net Loss of Winmore Leasing & Holdings reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 197.12% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.364.1630.745.051.43-1.30-0.50-3.47-0.75-2.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)