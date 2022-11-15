JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TAAL Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 15.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 197.12% to Rs 12.36 crore

Net Loss of Winmore Leasing & Holdings reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 197.12% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.364.16 197 OPM %30.745.05 -PBDT1.43-1.30 LP PBT-0.50-3.47 86 NP-0.75-2.45 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU