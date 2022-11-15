Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 197.12% to Rs 12.36 croreNet Loss of Winmore Leasing & Holdings reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 197.12% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.364.16 197 OPM %30.745.05 -PBDT1.43-1.30 LP PBT-0.50-3.47 86 NP-0.75-2.45 69
