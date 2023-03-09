Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 409.66 points or 1.37% at 29507.18 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.6%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 2.29%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.69%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 1.62%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.42%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd (down 1.38%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.31%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 1.24%), and MRF Ltd (down 1.08%).

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (up 1.22%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.31%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.25%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 441.6 or 0.73% at 59906.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 128.05 points or 0.72% at 17626.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.88 points or 0.07% at 28152.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.44 points or 0.29% at 8868.12.

On BSE,1659 shares were trading in green, 1731 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)