Volumes spurt at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 100.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 130.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76913 shares

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 March 2023.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 100.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 130.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76913 shares. The stock slipped 7.75% to Rs.680.50. Volumes stood at 88721 shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 9.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.07% to Rs.1,169.90. Volumes stood at 6.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd notched up volume of 66.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.23% to Rs.277.00. Volumes stood at 2.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd registered volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37984 shares. The stock rose 3.55% to Rs.4,023.10. Volumes stood at 71935 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd notched up volume of 17.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.16% to Rs.327.05. Volumes stood at 9.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)