Board of APL Apollo Tubes to consider fund raising options
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 100.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 130.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76913 shares

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 March 2023.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 March 2023.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 9.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.07% to Rs.1,169.90. Volumes stood at 6.45 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd notched up volume of 66.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.72 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.23% to Rs.277.00. Volumes stood at 2.55 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd registered volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37984 shares. The stock rose 3.55% to Rs.4,023.10. Volumes stood at 71935 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd notched up volume of 17.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.16% to Rs.327.05. Volumes stood at 9.88 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 14:30 IST

