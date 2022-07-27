Wipro announces five-year strategic engagement with Nokia

The IT major on Tuesday announced a new five-year strategic engagement with world's leading telecommunications and consumer electronics company, Nokia.

The IT major said that the new agreement supports Nokia's strategy to accelerate competitiveness and aims to grow margins through digitalization of operations, automation and capturing emerging opportunities. The new agreement builds on a partnership originally established over 20 years ago and is a testament to the strength of the relationship, it added.

Wipro will deliver global business services in support of Nokia's renewed operating model, focusing on process optimization, touchless processing and enhanced user and customer experience across order management supply chain, finance, and accounting operations. For Nokia, this represents a major step towards digitalization of its operations by leveraging Wipro's unique transformation and innovation capabilities.

Rod Lindsay, vice president, global business services, Nokia, said, "We have selected Wipro as our long-term partner to support Nokia GBS' service delivery transformation over the next five years. This marks a significant milestone in our journey aimed at delivering tangible benefits to Nokia Business Groups through a unified service desk, seamless service integration, improved transparency and performance of GBS."

Vinay Firake, senior vice president & managing director - Nordics, Wipro, said, "We have a truly strategic partnership with Nokia, built over 20 years, based on our shared values. We now have a shared purpose: to drive impactful and quantified business outcomes enabled through technology, automation, and process digitization. Our goal is to enable Nokia to win in the 5G world and beyond."

This deal was mentioned in the company's financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2022, without naming the customer or detailing the tenure and size of the deal, the IT firm stated.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

The IT major's consolidated net profit dropped 16.96% to Rs 2,563.6 crore on 3.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 21,528.6 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Shares of Wipro were down 0.01% to Rs 405.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)