Tata Investment Corp Q1 profit jumps 67% YoY

Tata Investment Corporation spurted 6.79% to Rs 1510 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 67.05% to Rs 89.94 crore on 64.70% increase in total income to Rs 102.08 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.On a consolidated basis, the total revenue from operations and the dividend income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 101.97 crore (up 64.7% YoY) and Rs 74.19 crore (up 79.81% YoY), respectively.
Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 70.19% YoY to Rs 97.28 crore in Q1 June 2022. Total expense climbed 88.4% YoY to Rs 11.17 crore in Q1 June 2022.
Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company, engaged in investing in long term investments in equity shares, debt instruments, listed and unlisted, and equity related securities of companies in a wide range of industries. The major sources of income of the company consist of dividend, interest and profit on sale of investments.
