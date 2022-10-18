Wipro announces strategic partnership with Outokumpu

JUST IN
Wipro and Outokumpu, a leading multinational stainless steel manufacturer, have announced a strategic deal to accelerate Outokumpu's cloud transformation for applications. This is yet another win for Wipro in Finland, resulting from Wipro's renewed focus and investments across the Nordics and in Finland.

The deal will help Outokumpu reach its goal of becoming an agile, data-driven, sustainability focused organization by delivering next-generation applications and building a Microsoft Azure powered platform for Outokumpu's corporate and factory applications.

As a result, Outokumpu will be able to respond faster to changing business needs, as well as improve productivity, reliability, and the cost-effectiveness of IT services. In addition, this on-demand platform will reduce consumption of power, lowering the carbon footprint associated with Outokumpu's IT infrastructure.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 09:17 IST

