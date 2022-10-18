Wipro announces strategic partnership with Outokumpu

The deal will help Outokumpu reach its goal of becoming an agile, data-driven, sustainability focused organization by delivering next-generation applications and building a Microsoft Azure powered platform for Outokumpu's corporate and factory applications.
As a result, Outokumpu will be able to respond faster to changing business needs, as well as improve productivity, reliability, and the cost-effectiveness of IT services. In addition, this on-demand platform will reduce consumption of power, lowering the carbon footprint associated with Outokumpu's IT infrastructure.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU