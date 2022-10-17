JUST IN
Business Standard

Royal Orchid Hotels launches its 5th property in Goa

Capital Market 

Royal Orchid Hotels has launched its fifth property - Regenta Central Imperial Candolim in Goa.

On 15 October 2022h, the property opened for business. The Group is already running four properties in the state - Royal Orchid Beach Resort & Spa Utorda Beach, Regenta Central North Goa, Arpora, Regenta Place Mandrem Beach Resort, Pernem, and Regenta Inn Palacio De Goa, Panaji.

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 18:02 IST

