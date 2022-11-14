Wipro appoints Ankush Saigal as Head of Telecom Industry Sector, Southeast Asia

Wipro announced the appointment of Ankush Saigal as Head of Telecom Industry Sector, Southeast Asia.

Universal connectedness is driving dynamic transformation across the telecom industry in Southeast Asia.

Telecom companies and Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are growing and expanding, as they continue to strengthen their underlying IT infrastructure to drive innovation.

Ankush will lead Wipro's business growth in the telecom sector in Southeast Asia at a time when the overall telecom and CSP industry is looking to adopt an ecosystem play to reach greater heights and drive sustainable growth. He will also help clients accelerate their transformation journey and realize their growth ambitions by reimagining operating models and enhancing customer experience.

