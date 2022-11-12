FSN E-Commerce Venture allots 237.35 cr equity shares under bonus issue

FSN E-Commerce Venture has allotted 237,35,63,075 equity shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 5 (Five) fully paid equity shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (one) fully paid equity share of Re. 1/- each held, to the members eligible to receive bonus equity shares of the Company.

Post allotment of bonus equity shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 284,82,75,690 equity shares of Re 1 each.

