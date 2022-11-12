JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Mahanagar Gas approves appointment of nominee director
Business Standard

FSN E-Commerce Venture allots 237.35 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Capital Market 

FSN E-Commerce Venture has allotted 237,35,63,075 equity shares of Re. 1/- each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of 5 (Five) fully paid equity shares of Re. 1/- each for every 1 (one) fully paid equity share of Re. 1/- each held, to the members eligible to receive bonus equity shares of the Company.

Post allotment of bonus equity shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to 284,82,75,690 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 14:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU