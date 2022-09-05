Wipro, Cisco partners to deliver hybrid cloud as-a-service

The IT major on Friday announced that it has partnered with Cisco to accelerate cloud transformation for customers.

The IT company said that the partnership will enable its customers to deploy Wipro FullStride Cloud Service to enable a fully automated hybrid-cloud stack, reducing the implementation time and enhancing the user experience.

Wipro and Cisco will collaborate to bring together the edge, private, and public clouds to create an agile, programmable, and adaptable hybrid cloud solution. The full-stack IT-as-a-service platform will leverage technology from across Cisco's Full Stack Observability solution including AppDynamics, ThousandEyes, Cisco Workload Optimization Manager (CWOM), Intersight and Secure Application.

The platform will offer enterprises an array of integrated and fully managed services for their network infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, and applications, delivering significant cost and performance optimization while also providing real-time visibility and insights, the company stated.

Nick Holden, vice president of global strategic partner sales at Cisco Systems, said, As organizations migrate workloads and services to the cloud, they'll need trusted strategic partners who specialize in cross-architecture solutions and managed services to orchestrate a connected, secure experience. Cisco's full-stack observability solution combined with Wipro FullStride Cloud Services will enable critical insights into their cloud environment and provide that seamless cloud journey they've come to expect.

Wipro and Cisco's advanced solutions will be built with a business-first approach to create customized cloud journeys specific to business needs and goals. Furthermore, the resulting hybrid cloud solutions will be offered with multiple consumption models to reduce costs across a customer's entire IT infrastructure.

Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and Wipro's Artificial Intelligence and automation solutionsa multi-cloud solution built on the Cisco infrastructurehave been deployed by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The solution has not only enhanced capacity to support GTAA's business growth but has also helped maximize availability of airport applications and services, enabling GTAA to achieve reduction in Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) by 85%, the IT major stated in the press release.

Sudhir Kesavan, senior vice president, Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, Wipro, said, Our work with Toronto Pearson Airport shows the potential for cloud to deliver a powerful, strategic business advantage to enterprises by aligning business and IT, improving agility and productivity, and creating resiliency and a platform for innovation. Cisco is a vital strategic partner to Wipro and we are excited to be working together to deliver the full scale of our cloud capabilities. Wipro FullStride Cloud Services brings together the complete portfolio of Wipro's industry-leading, cloud-related capabilities and experience to help clients achieve more than they thought possible with cloud.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

The IT major's consolidated net profit dropped 16.96% to Rs 2,563.6 crore on 3.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 21,528.6 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.

Shares of Wipro were down 0.50% to Rs 405.75 on the BSE.

