Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 23.38 points or 1.22% at 1933.06 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 19.97%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 5%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.03%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.67%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.84%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.81%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.75%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.43%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.35%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.13%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.09%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 434.05 or 0.72% at 59742.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 119.75 points or 0.67% at 17837.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 59.99 points or 0.2% at 29642.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 1.01 points or 0.01% at 8855.8.

On BSE,1841 shares were trading in green, 1083 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

