IRB Infra gains as gross toll collections rise 36.6% YoY in Sept
Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 35.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 35.82% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.690.60 15 OPM %84.0681.67 -PBDT1.070.90 19 PBT1.060.89 19 NP0.910.67 36

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 14:09 IST

