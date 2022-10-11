Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 35.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.69 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 35.82% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.690.6084.0681.671.070.901.060.890.910.67

