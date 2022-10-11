Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 35.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.69 croreNet profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 35.82% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.690.60 15 OPM %84.0681.67 -PBDT1.070.90 19 PBT1.060.89 19 NP0.910.67 36
