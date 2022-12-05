Maharashtra Seamless allots 6.69 cr equity shares under bonus issue

-
The Board of Maharashtra Seamless on 05 December 2022 has allotted 6,69,99,626 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 33,49,98,130 as fully paid-up bonus equity shares.
Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 33,49,98,130 divided into 6,69,99,626 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 66,99,96,260 divided into 13,39,99,252 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.
