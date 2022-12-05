Maharashtra Seamless allots 6.69 cr equity shares under bonus issue

JUST IN
Business Standard

The Board of Maharashtra Seamless on 05 December 2022 has allotted 6,69,99,626 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 33,49,98,130 as fully paid-up bonus equity shares.

Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 33,49,98,130 divided into 6,69,99,626 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 66,99,96,260 divided into 13,39,99,252 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 17:59 IST

