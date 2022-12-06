Gravita commences commercial production of Aluminium Cast Alloys from new plant in Togo, West Africa

-
-
The company is expecting an additional revenue of approx. Rs 60 crore per annum with a gross margin of approx. 26% from the new capacity.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
