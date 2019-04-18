Wipro in spotlight after announcing Q4 result, buyback plan

-
Wipro's consolidated net profit fell 1.07% to Rs 2483.50 crore on 1.45% rise in total income to Rs 15915.30 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q3 December 2018. The result was announced after market hours on Tuesday, 16 April 2019.
The board of directors of Wipro has approved a proposal to buyback up to 32.30 crore shares of the company for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 10500 crore, being 5.35% of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of Rs 325 per share. Members of the promoter and promoter group of the company have indicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback.
Reliance Ethane Holding Pte. Ltd. (REHPL) (incorporated in Singapore, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), having 100% holding in six limited liability companies (LLCs) which own Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC or the Vessel)), Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) of Japan and a strategic minority investor have signed binding definitive agreements for a strategic investment by MOL and minority investor in the six special purpose limited liability companies (SPVs), each owning a VLEC. The announcement was made yesterday, 17 April 2019.
Cipla's wholly owned subsidiary Cipla Medpro South Africa (Pty) has signed an agreement on 16 April 2019, to acquire 30% stake in Brandmed (Pty) (Brandmed). The transaction is expected to be completed on or before 31 May 2019. The announcement was made after market hours on Tuesday, 16 April 2019.
Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Acetazolamide for Injection USP (US RLD Diamox for Injection), 500 mg per single-dose vial. It will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. The announcement was made yesterday, 17 April 2019.
Sasken Technologies has scheduled a board meeting on 23 April 2019 to consider buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The announcement was made after market hours on Tuesday, 16 April 2019.
