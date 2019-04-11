Wipro in focus as board to mull buyback

Wipro announced that its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares at its meeting scheduled on 16 April 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud to build industry-specific cloud solutions that will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and leverage data-driven insights that power superior customer experiences. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.
NMDC said its sales fell 13.49% to 3.59 million tonne in March 2019 compared with 4.15 million tonne in March 2018. Production fell 5.16% to 4.04 million tonne in March 2019 compared with 4.26 million tonne in March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.
Bharti Airtel said it has fixed 24 April 2019 as the record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.
NBCC (India) announced that it has secured the total business of Rs 3,031.70 crore in March 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.
Reliance Industries (RIL) clarified after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019, that the company or any of its subsidiaries neither set up any gas pipeline in 2006, nor have contracts with any Netherland company for setting up of any gas pipeline and hence the report cannot relate to RIL. RIL has always complied with all rules, regulations and applicable laws and any suggestion of impropriety by RIL is emphatically denied.
Welspun Corp said that it has received additional pipe orders of 180 KMT on a global basis. Out of these additional orders, 136 KMT will be serviced from India, with a major portion to be executed from the new facility in Madhya Pradesh and balance mainly from Americas. Accordingly, the company's order book at the start of financial year stands at 1,661 KMT valued at Rs 14,100 crore after considering the above additions and the execution up to March 2019. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 April 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU