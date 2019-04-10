Praj Industries will be watched after collaboration with Gevo, USA

Industries announced that it has signed a construction license agreement (CLA) with Gevo, Inc, USA dated 4 April 2019, to commercialize technology for the production of lsobutanol using sugary-based feedstocks, such as juice, and Pursuant to the CLA, will provide engineering procurement and construction (EPC) services to 3rd parties using a process design package developed by This package uses Gevo's proprietary lsobutanol biocatalyst on sugary-based feedstock. lsobutanol derived from said proprietary process is that finds application in aviation and racing cars. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 9 April 2019.

IndusInd priced its maiden USD bond issuance in the offshore public markets. The raised $400 million at a coupon rate of 3.875% per annum, payable semi-annually. Notes will be listed on Singapore SGX and the India INX, Gift City. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 9 April 2019.

said that its board will meet on 12 April 2019, to consider fund raising by preferential allotment of equity shares. Additionally, the board will also consider raising capital through the issuance and allotment of BASEL III compliant additional tier-1 debt instruments in the nature of bonds. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 9 April 2019.

opens on 10 April 2019, an issue of up to 2,000 crore fully paid up equity shares (face value Rs 10 each) at a price of Rs 12.50 per share aggregating up to Rs 25,000 crore by way of rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date of 2 April 2019. The rights entitlement is determined as 87 equity shares for 38 equity shares held by the eligible equity shareholders. The last date for request of split application forms is 17 April 2019. The rights issue will close on 24 April 2019. The promoter shareholders, and confirmed their participation of up to Rs 11,000 crore and up to Rs 7,250 crore respectively in the rights issue. Furthermore, certain promoter and promoter group shareholders have also indicated that, in case the rights issue is undersubscribed, they reserve the right to subscribe to part or the whole amount of the unsubscribed portion, subject to applicable laws. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 9 April 2019.

said it has completed the acquisition of including captive power plants, on 9 April 2019, pursuant to a cash consideration (after adjustment for negative working capital and debt like items) payable to of Rs 4,094 crore, which is subject to further hold backs of Rs 640 crore, pending transfer of some of the assets including mines and certain land parcels. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 9 April 2019.

said it has completed the acquisition of 100% issued and outstanding share capital of (AEL) from the respective shareholders and AEL has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 9 April 2019.

