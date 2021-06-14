Wipro launches Zero Cost Transformation for migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Wipro is collaborating with Oracle to launch Wipro Zero Cost Transformation, a new offering that helps organizations migrate to the cloud. Wipro is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

As enterprises seek to generate value from the cloud, their journey is often hindered by excessive costs, ineffective implementations and slow processes.

With Wipro's Zero Cost Transformation, companies can migrate their workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with lower cost, shift from a Capital expenditures (CapEx) to Operating expenses (OpEx) model, and benefit from application and infrastructure support provided under a managed-services framework.

Zero Cost Transformation eliminates the challenge of dealing with multiple service providers for cloud migration and support. It also provides a seamless and risk-mitigated migration, as Wipro is an Oracle Managed Service Expertise partner and has increased its Oracle Cloud certifications consultants by 400% in less than three years.

he new offering, delivered in collaboration with Oracle, provides organizations access to best-in-class enterprise security and technology innovation. Built on Wipro's six-step migration methodology and proprietary tools and accelerators, the solution enables a fast and secure migration to OCI with reduced total cost of ownership.

