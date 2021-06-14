Wipro launches Zero Cost Transformation for migration to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

-
ALSO READ
TCS positioned as Leader for Oracle Implementation Services and Oracle Cloud Implementation Services
Railtel bags five-year contract worth Rs 11.99 cr
Ramco Systems offers its Global Payroll solution on Oracle Cloud Marketplace
TCS positioned as a Leader in Worldwide Supply Chain Oracle Ecosystems Services
Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 5.93% in the December 2020 quarter
-
Wipro is collaborating with Oracle to launch Wipro Zero Cost Transformation, a new offering that helps organizations migrate to the cloud. Wipro is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).
As enterprises seek to generate value from the cloud, their journey is often hindered by excessive costs, ineffective implementations and slow processes.
With Wipro's Zero Cost Transformation, companies can migrate their workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) with lower cost, shift from a Capital expenditures (CapEx) to Operating expenses (OpEx) model, and benefit from application and infrastructure support provided under a managed-services framework.
Zero Cost Transformation eliminates the challenge of dealing with multiple service providers for cloud migration and support. It also provides a seamless and risk-mitigated migration, as Wipro is an Oracle Managed Service Expertise partner and has increased its Oracle Cloud certifications consultants by 400% in less than three years.
he new offering, delivered in collaboration with Oracle, provides organizations access to best-in-class enterprise security and technology innovation. Built on Wipro's six-step migration methodology and proprietary tools and accelerators, the solution enables a fast and secure migration to OCI with reduced total cost of ownership.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU