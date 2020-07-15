Wipro Ltd Surges 10%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 2.82%

Wipro Ltd has added 15.81% over last one month compared to 12.82% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 9.34% rise in the SENSEX

Wipro Ltd gained 10% today to trade at Rs 247.55. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 2.82% to quote at 16186. The index is up 12.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd increased 4.76% and D-Link India Ltd added 4.73% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 3.92 % over last one year compared to the 7.15% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Wipro Ltd has added 15.81% over last one month compared to 12.82% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 9.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.86 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.74 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 276.1 on 01 Aug 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 159.6 on 19 Mar 2020.

