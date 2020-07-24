Wipro, Lupin, ABB India in spotlight

ITC, Asian Paints and Ambuja Cements will declare their April - June 2020 quarterly results today, 24 July 2020.

Wipro announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 4C, one of the largest Salesforce partners in UK, Europe and the Middle East. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be closed in the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Empagliflozin and Linagliptin Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to market a generic version of Glyxambi Tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ABB India reported 76.66% fall in net profit to Rs 16.28 crore on 41.91% fall in total income to Rs 1,014.40 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

AU Small Finance Bank reported 5.51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.81 crore on 20.68% rise in total income to Rs 1,409.91 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Supreme Petrochem reported net loss of Rs 11.88 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 41 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 62.06% to Rs 294.05 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) informed that due to massive impact of Corona Virus (COVID-19) Pandemic outbreak across the globe and as part of corporate strategy, the company has started the manufacturing of MASKS at its Chakan Plant at Pune.

