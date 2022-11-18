Wipro opens its APMEA Strategic Market Unit in Dubai

Wipro announced the opening of its Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) Strategic Market Unit Headquarters in Dubai, UAE. Located in the heart of the bustling business establishment of One Central at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the newly opened headquarters will lead Wipro's expansion and investments across the UAE and APMEA.

It will address the business, technology, and transformation agendas of clients in focus sectors such as Financial Services, Retail, Telecom, Energy and Utilities, and the Public Sector. Wipro began its operations in the Middle East in UAE in 2001 and today has a presence spread across several countries in the region. The APMEA strategic market unit generates around $1.5 billion in revenue for Wipro, and employs over 30,000 personnel.

