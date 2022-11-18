Wipro opens its APMEA Strategic Market Unit in Dubai

-
ALSO READ
Wipro appoints Dhruv Anand as country head, MD for Japan
Wipro, Finastra partners to offer digital transformation services to corporate banks in India
Wipro appoints Christopher Smith as MD for Australia and New Zealand
Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, Tata Power, Paytm in focus
Nykaa gains on forging alliance with Middle East's Apparel Group for Gulf foray
-
It will address the business, technology, and transformation agendas of clients in focus sectors such as Financial Services, Retail, Telecom, Energy and Utilities, and the Public Sector. Wipro began its operations in the Middle East in UAE in 2001 and today has a presence spread across several countries in the region. The APMEA strategic market unit generates around $1.5 billion in revenue for Wipro, and employs over 30,000 personnel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU