Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Armoured Vehicles Nigam

Bharat Electronics has signed a MoU with Armoured Vehicles Nigam (AVNL/AVANI), a Defence PSU, to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and Export markets.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and AVNL (AVANI) to address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of Combat Vehicles, Main Battle Tanks (MBTs), Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), Armored Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) and related systems.

