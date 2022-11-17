Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India

Bharat Electronics has signed a MoU with Advanced Weapons and Equipment India (AWEIL), a Defence PSU, to jointly address the requirements of Indian Defence and Export markets.

The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and AWEIL to address domestic and export opportunities in the areas of Air Defence, Artillery Gun Systems, Medium Caliber Weapons, Small Arms and related systems.

