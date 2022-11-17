TCS recognized as Leader in System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Google Cloud

-
According to the report, TCS' distinguishing feature of market success is its practice of embedding innovation across client engagements to maximize value delivered.
It goes on to say that TCS is a well-suited choice for enterprises looking to realize better value from their investments in the Google Cloud.
Cited as key strengths were TCS' multiple Google Cloud-specific industry-contextualized solutions such as anti-money laundering and fraud detection for BFSI; visual inspection for manufacturing, utilities and energy; and predictive maintenance for utilities, travel, and manufacturing customers. Additionally, the report states that clients have appreciated TCS' domain and technical expertise, innovation, and value-addition initiatives during Google Cloud engagements.
