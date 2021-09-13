TCS positioned as a Leader in Network Transformation and Managed Services

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Network Transformation and Managed Services for the second consecutive time. Additionally, the company has been recognized as a Star Performer for achieving top quartile year-on-year improvement in its scores.

According to the report, TCS would be a good fit for enterprises that need complex network transformation and in multiple geographic regions.

Highlighted as key strengths were its credible investments to develop end-to-end network solutions such as TCS Cognix™ for Networks and the use of its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) and ignio platform for network automation and analytics. The report also highlighted TCS' significant investments in next-generation technologies through joint solutions with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), as well as in building industry-specific use cases.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)