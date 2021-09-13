Action Construction Equipment continues to expand business in Defence sector

-
Action Construction Equipment has been declared L1 for supply of 482 numbers Multi-Purpose Tractors (MPT 4X4) along with special attachments from Directorate General of Capability Development, Ministry of Defence (Army).
The Said Multi-Purpose Tractors are powered by minimum 72hp engine with 4X4 configuration and equipped with proven aggregates integrated by latest technology.
