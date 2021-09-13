Kesoram Industries update on rights issue

Rights issue opens on 27 September 2021

Kesoram Industries has approved the issuance up to 7,99,99,665 rights shares for an aggregate amount of Rs 399.99 crore.

Rights entitlement ratio: 133 equity shares for every 274 equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date.

Record date: The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders who will be eligible to apply in the aforesaid Issue is 17 September 2021.

The issue opens on 27 September 2021 and closes on 11 October 2021.

