Wipro partners with ServiceNow to offer FieldX for enhanced after-sales services

Wipro today launched FieldX, a cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution built on ServiceNow's Now Platform. Using FieldX, manufacturing organizations can enhance and scale-up their after-sales customer service operations while reducing costs.

Built as part of the ServiceNow Partner Industry Solution Program, FieldX integrates the customer service and field-service management capabilities of the Now Platform with Wipro's Internet of Things (IoT) and Augmented Reality (AR) platforms.

By digitizing and automating departmental and cross-enterprise workflows, FieldX allows manufacturers to scale-up operations with reduced costs.

