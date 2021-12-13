BLS International hits the roof on signing contract with Indian Embassy in Kuwait

BLS International Services hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 214.60 after the company announced the signing of a contract with the Embassy of India in Kuwait for consular, passport & visa services.

The company is expected to process approximately 2,00,000 applications every year.

BLS will be starting operations with three centres in Sharq, Fahaheel and Jleb Al Shuwaikh in Kuwait. The company will be providing consular, passport and visa services along with several value-added services like form filling, printing and photography for the convenience of applicants.

Shikhar Aggarwal, joint managing director, BLS International, said, We are a trusted partner for Indian missions for over a decade now in countries like Canada, UAE, Russia, Singapore, China, Malaysia, Oman, Austria, Poland, Lithuania, Norway & Hong Kong. BLS has developed the entire system into a seamless progression including automation of processes, application submission, appointments, helplines, collection and remittance of fees on applicant's behalf.

This contract is in addition to the already robust portfolio of visa, passport, consular and citizen services of BLS International with over 46 client governments.

BLS centres are equipped with digital facilities and have the capability to service other countries.

BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of BLS International Services rose 101.10% to Rs 27.47 crore on 45.13% rise in net sales to Rs 190.46 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

