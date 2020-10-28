Ujaas Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd, Rushil Decor Ltd Partly Paidup, Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd and Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 October 2020.

Ujaas Energy Ltd lost 9.82% to Rs 4.04 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd crashed 9.09% to Rs 0.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1658 shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 6.84% to Rs 35.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4949 shares in the past one month.

Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd corrected 6.67% to Rs 0.56. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd fell 6.56% to Rs 1913.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 348 shares in the past one month.

