Wonderla Holidays closes its parks at Kochi and Hyderabad

Due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Wonderla Holidays announced the closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad parks till 29 April or until further notice due to the current COVID 19 situation.

This decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID 19 and to ensure the safety of the customers.

Following the government directive due to the rising Covid cases in Karnataka, Wonderla Holidays had last day announced the closure of its Bangalore park till 4 May, or until further notice

