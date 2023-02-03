Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 33.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit declines 35.58% in the September 2022 quarter
Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 91.18% in the December 2022 quarter
DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 2214.29% in the December 2022 quarter
International Travel House standalone net profit rises 99.09% in the December 2022 quarter
Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit rises 35.14% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.60% to Rs 126.67 croreNet profit of Moksh Ornaments rose 33.04% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.60% to Rs 126.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 100.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales126.67100.85 26 OPM %1.921.72 -PBDT2.031.65 23 PBT1.991.61 24 NP1.491.12 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU