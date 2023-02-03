JUST IN
Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.05% to Rs 75.59 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 6.77% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.05% to Rs 75.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales75.5980.46 -6 OPM %8.417.54 -PBDT5.184.70 10 PBT2.913.00 -3 NP2.051.92 7

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:47 IST

