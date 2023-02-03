Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.77% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Remsons Industries consolidated net profit declines 45.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.14% in the December 2022 quarter
Solar Industries India consolidated net profit rises 100.39% in the December 2022 quarter
V I P Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.76% in the December 2022 quarter
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.61% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.05% to Rs 75.59 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries rose 6.77% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.05% to Rs 75.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 80.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales75.5980.46 -6 OPM %8.417.54 -PBDT5.184.70 10 PBT2.913.00 -3 NP2.051.92 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU