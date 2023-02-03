JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex rallies 910 pts, Nifty ends above 17,850; NSE VIX slumps below 15 mark

Prataap Snacks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.82 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit declines 71.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 51.86% to Rs 9.84 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics declined 71.90% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.86% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.8420.44 -52 OPM %14.3318.10 -PBDT0.763.34 -77 PBT0.573.09 -82 NP0.431.53 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU