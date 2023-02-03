Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit declines 71.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.86% to Rs 9.84 crore

Net profit of Bemco Hydraulics declined 71.90% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.86% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.8420.4414.3318.100.763.340.573.090.431.53

