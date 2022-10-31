WPIL consolidated net profit declines 1.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.84% to Rs 404.29 crore

Net profit of WPIL declined 1.89% to Rs 23.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.84% to Rs 404.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 287.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.404.29287.0612.2120.8147.6650.5839.2341.5023.3723.82

