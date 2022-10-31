WPIL consolidated net profit declines 1.89% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.84% to Rs 404.29 croreNet profit of WPIL declined 1.89% to Rs 23.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.84% to Rs 404.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 287.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales404.29287.06 41 OPM %12.2120.81 -PBDT47.6650.58 -6 PBT39.2341.50 -5 NP23.3723.82 -2
