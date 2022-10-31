JUST IN
VST Tillers Tractors Q2 PAT tumbles 29% YoY to Rs 23 cr
Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 3000.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32833.33% to Rs 9.88 crore

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 3000.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32833.33% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.880.03 32833 OPM %0.71-700.00 -PBDT0.420.01 4100 PBT0.420.01 4100 NP0.310.01 3000

