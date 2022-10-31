Vintage Coffee & Beverages standalone net profit rises 3000.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32833.33% to Rs 9.88 crore

Net profit of Vintage Coffee & Beverages rose 3000.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32833.33% to Rs 9.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.880.030.71-700.000.420.010.420.010.310.01

