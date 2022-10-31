Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 36.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.37% to Rs 189.16 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 36.30% to Rs 46.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 189.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 145.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

