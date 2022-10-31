JUST IN
Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 36.30% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.37% to Rs 189.16 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 36.30% to Rs 46.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.37% to Rs 189.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 145.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales189.16145.09 30 OPM %29.8830.57 -PBDT66.6048.09 38 PBT62.0445.33 37 NP46.0733.80 36

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:20 IST

