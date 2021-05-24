WPIL spurts on securing order worth Rs 410 cr

-
ALSO READ
Blue Circle Services announces change in MD
WPIL consolidated net profit rises 170.81% in the December 2020 quarter
SeQuent Scientific receives 'Certificate of Suitability' for generic API Diclazuril
Round Table India and Ladies Circle India Felicitate Prominent Achievers at 8th Edition of Pride of Karnataka Awards
PMJ Jewels launches the exclusive Forevermark Circle of Trust Collection in Hyderabad
-
WPIL soared 9.86% to Rs 793 after the company received an acceptance order from the Government of West Bengal (Central Circle P.H.E. Directorate) for execution of a project worth Rs 409.70 crore.
The project comprises of designing, surveying, engineering, supplying and constructions, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of fixed type intake jetty with pump house, sub-stations, booster stations and water treatment plants. The order is to be completed over a period of 36 months (3 years).
WPIL's consolidated net profit galloped 291.20% to Rs 33.72 crore on a 28% rise in net sales to Rs 257.16 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
WPIL is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, erecting, commissioning and servicing of pumps & pumping systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU