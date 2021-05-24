WPIL spurts on securing order worth Rs 410 cr

WPIL soared 9.86% to Rs 793 after the company received an acceptance order from the Government of West Bengal (Central Circle P.H.E. Directorate) for execution of a project worth Rs 409.70 crore.

The project comprises of designing, surveying, engineering, supplying and constructions, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of fixed type intake jetty with pump house, sub-stations, booster stations and water treatment plants. The order is to be completed over a period of 36 months (3 years).

WPIL's consolidated net profit galloped 291.20% to Rs 33.72 crore on a 28% rise in net sales to Rs 257.16 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

WPIL is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, erecting, commissioning and servicing of pumps & pumping systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)