WPIL standalone net profit rises 192.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 125.48 croreNet profit of WPIL rose 192.57% to Rs 17.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 125.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 113.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales125.48113.77 10 OPM %23.1610.44 -PBDT29.779.99 198 PBT28.939.17 215 NP17.325.92 193
