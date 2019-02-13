JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 310.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 7656.71 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries rose 310.00% to Rs 1461.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 356.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 7656.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6598.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7656.716598.21 16 OPM %28.1222.03 -PBDT2201.161487.24 48 PBT1730.111147.92 51 NP1461.03356.35 310

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements