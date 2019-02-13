Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 556.70 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma declined 26.67% to Rs 159.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 217.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 556.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 562.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales556.70562.20 -1 OPM %37.4350.96 -PBDT225.40293.60 -23 PBT204.70276.40 -26 NP159.50217.50 -27
