JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kshitij Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 0.98% to Rs 556.70 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 26.67% to Rs 159.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 217.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.98% to Rs 556.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 562.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales556.70562.20 -1 OPM %37.4350.96 -PBDT225.40293.60 -23 PBT204.70276.40 -26 NP159.50217.50 -27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements