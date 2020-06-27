Mukand Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.30% to Rs 8.77 croreNet Loss of Mukand Engineers reported to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.30% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 30.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.31% to Rs 42.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.7716.33 -46 42.0553.44 -21 OPM %-63.06-31.11 --46.35-23.11 - PBDT-7.58-6.74 -12 -29.35-20.77 -41 PBT-7.76-6.97 -11 -30.19-21.82 -38 NP-7.64-6.89 -11 -30.18-22.14 -36
