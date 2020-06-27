JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Z F Steering Gear (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mukand Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.30% to Rs 8.77 crore

Net Loss of Mukand Engineers reported to Rs 7.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.30% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 30.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 22.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.31% to Rs 42.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 53.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.7716.33 -46 42.0553.44 -21 OPM %-63.06-31.11 --46.35-23.11 - PBDT-7.58-6.74 -12 -29.35-20.77 -41 PBT-7.76-6.97 -11 -30.19-21.82 -38 NP-7.64-6.89 -11 -30.18-22.14 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 13:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU