Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 305.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ambition Mica Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Yash Papers standalone net profit declines 13.24% in the December 2018 quarter
Yash Papers standalone net profit rises 2016.22% in the March 2019 quarter
Yash Trading & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Udhampur: Villagers bid emotional farewell to Rifleman Yash Paul
-
Sales rise 98.73% to Rs 28.16 croreNet profit of Yash Chemex rose 305.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 98.73% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.65% to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 98.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.1614.17 99 98.9685.08 16 OPM %4.76-1.06 -3.572.46 - PBDT1.220.35 249 3.832.86 34 PBT1.190.34 250 3.692.83 30 NP0.810.20 305 2.601.96 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU