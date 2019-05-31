JUST IN
Shares end with modest losses
Business Standard

Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 305.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 98.73% to Rs 28.16 crore

Net profit of Yash Chemex rose 305.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 98.73% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.65% to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 98.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales28.1614.17 99 98.9685.08 16 OPM %4.76-1.06 -3.572.46 - PBDT1.220.35 249 3.832.86 34 PBT1.190.34 250 3.692.83 30 NP0.810.20 305 2.601.96 33

