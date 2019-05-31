Yash Chemex consolidated net profit rises 305.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 98.73% to Rs 28.16 crore

Net profit of rose 305.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 98.73% to Rs 28.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.65% to Rs 2.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 98.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 85.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

28.1614.1798.9685.084.76-1.063.572.461.220.353.832.861.190.343.692.830.810.202.601.96

