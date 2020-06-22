Yasho Industries standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 77.24 croreNet profit of Yasho Industries declined 32.95% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 77.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.84% to Rs 11.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 297.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 340.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales77.2489.27 -13 297.06340.06 -13 OPM %12.889.63 -12.9910.79 - PBDT6.716.38 5 26.3124.26 8 PBT4.104.81 -15 16.8616.79 0 NP2.343.49 -33 11.9911.89 1
