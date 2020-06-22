Yasho Industries standalone net profit declines 32.95% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.48% to Rs 77.24 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries declined 32.95% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.48% to Rs 77.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.84% to Rs 11.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 297.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 340.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

77.2489.27297.06340.0612.889.6312.9910.796.716.3826.3124.264.104.8116.8616.792.343.4911.9911.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)