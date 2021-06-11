Yes Bank board approves fund raising plan

Yes Bank on Thursday announced that the board has considered and approved fund raising in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore.

Yes Bank in an exchange filing on Thursday said, The board of directors of the bank in its meeting held on 10 June 2021 have considered and approved seeking shareholders' approval for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN) etc.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 2.12% higher at Rs 14.95 on BSE.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)