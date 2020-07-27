Yes Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ICICI Securities Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 July 2020.

Yes Bank Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 12.3 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 331.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

ICICI Securities Ltd lost 9.14% to Rs 488.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33567 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd tumbled 8.98% to Rs 128.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Equitas Holdings Ltd fell 7.83% to Rs 52.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd pared 6.34% to Rs 231.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

