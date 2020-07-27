Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 99.68 points or 1.9% at 5138.33 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, ICICI Securities Ltd (down 9.42%), Geojit Financial Services Ltd (down 8.16%),Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (down 7.77%),IIFL Securities Ltd (down 7.12%),ICICI Bank Ltd (down 5.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 5.4%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 5.34%), Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 5.27%), Centrum Capital Ltd (down 4.81%), and Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (down 4.66%).

On the other hand, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 7.48%), Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 4.99%), and PTC India Financial Services Ltd (up 3.15%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.69 or 0.2% at 38052.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.35 points or 0.23% at 11168.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 66.67 points or 0.51% at 12899.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.22 points or 0.72% at 4462.86.

On BSE,849 shares were trading in green, 1710 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)