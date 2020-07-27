Volumes jump at Persistent Systems Ltd counter

Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 15.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares

Inox Leisure Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, BSE Ltd, Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 July 2020.

Persistent Systems Ltd saw volume of 15.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.1 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.57 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.53% to Rs.867.85. Volumes stood at 2.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Inox Leisure Ltd recorded volume of 29.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.36% to Rs.255.15. Volumes stood at 1.9 lakh shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd clocked volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22467 shares. The stock gained 4.07% to Rs.715.60. Volumes stood at 36506 shares in the last session.

BSE Ltd recorded volume of 19.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.42% to Rs.520.05. Volumes stood at 2.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd witnessed volume of 77247 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9414 shares. The stock increased 1.86% to Rs.2,908.95. Volumes stood at 24341 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)