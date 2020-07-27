INEOS Styrolution India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, Omax Autos Ltd, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd and Geojit Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2020.

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 560.4 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 39601 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9119 shares in the past one month.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd crashed 9.34% to Rs 16.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16059 shares in the past one month.

Omax Autos Ltd tumbled 8.77% to Rs 29.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4930 shares in the past one month.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd corrected 8.75% to Rs 36.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15502 shares in the past one month.

Geojit Financial Services Ltd pared 8.55% to Rs 35.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66971 shares in the past one month.

