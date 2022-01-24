Yes Bank Q3 PAT rises 77% YoY to Rs 266 cr

The private sector bank's net profit jumped 76.8% to Rs 266.43 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 150.71 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Meanwhile, the bank's total income fell 12.1% to Rs 5,632 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Profit before tax surged to Rs 356 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 86.7 crore reported in Q3 FY21. Meanwhile, the bank's operating profit before provisions & contingencies fell 66.4% to Rs 730.68 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) declined 31.1% to Rs 1,764 crore in Q3 FY22 from RS 2,560 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net interest margin declined to 2.4% in Q3 FY22 from 3.4% in Q3 FY21.

The bank's provisions and contingencies (excluding tax provisions) sharply declined by 82% to Rs 375 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 2,089 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the bank's provision coverage ratio slipped to 79.3% in Q3 FY22 from 81.5% posted in Q3 FY21.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 28,654.49 crore as on 31 December 2021 as against Rs 28,740.59 crore as on 30 September 2021 and Rs 29,546.54 crore as on 31 December 2020. Fresh slippages were significantly lower quarter on quarter at Rs 978 crore in Q3 FY22 versus Rs 1,783 crore last quarter. In a filing to BSE, the bank said the resolution momentum continued with Rs 610 crore of cash recoveries and Rs 573 crore of upgrades during the quarter.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 14.65% as on 31 December 2021 as against 14.97% as on 30 September 2021 and 15.36% as on 31 December 2020. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 5.29% as on 31 December 2021 as against 5.55% as on 30 September 2021 and 4.04% as on 31 December 2020.

Net advances came at Rs 176,241 crore in Q3 FY22, rising 3.8% year on year. Total deposits stood at Rs 184,288 crore, jumping 26% from Q3 FY21. The bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.7% in Q3 FY22 as against 19.6% in Q3 FY21.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

Shares of Yes Bank were trading 0.66% higher at Rs 13.83 on BSE. Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was down 0.94% at 17,451.65.

